The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

The Collector House at 45 Carnegie Crescent, Narrabundah sets suburb record

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
October 24 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
45 Carnegie Crescent, Narrabundah broke the suburb record, according to the selling agent. Picture by The Guthrie Project

The Narrabundah suburb record has been smashed after an architecturally designed home sold before it even hit the market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.