The Canberra Times
Home/News/Economics

What you need to know in the 2022 federal budget

Doug Dingwall
By Doug Dingwall
Updated October 25 2022 - 11:57am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Treasurer Jim Chalmers is framing Labor's first budget in nearly a decade as a "sensible" response to tough economic times, but it contains a raft of promises new and old to get the new government started on its agenda.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Doug Dingwall

Doug Dingwall

Public service editor

Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' public service editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and has an interest in integrity, industrial relations and foreign affairs. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au

More from Economics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.