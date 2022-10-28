The Canberra Times
Not over till the slim lady sings

Ian Warden
Ian Warden
October 28 2022 - 6:30pm
Outgoing UK prime minister Liz Truss, with husband Hugh O'Leary and daughters Frances and Liberty, announces her resignation this week. Picture Getty Images

All of Life is so very theatrical, so very opera-like, that when then-UK prime minster Liz Truss danced up to her lectern outside 10 Downing Street to announce her resignation, one half expected her to shrilly sing her resignation, making a chandelier-shaking aria of it.

Ian Warden

