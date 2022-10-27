Snapper & Co, at the Canberra Yacht Club, is set to become the place to be over summer, with the Canberra favourite reopening with a whole new look.
The downstairs area of the Canberra Southern Cross Yacht Club in Yarralumla now features The Deck at Snapper & Co, a new indoor dining space with lake views and à la carte service.
The Container Bar features Capital Brewing Co beers, local wines and spirits, and there's also a gelato bar alongside.
The existing courtyard area was upgraded, now featuring new seating and to one side a covered deck area with a fireplace for year round use - bound to become a popular spot with its lake views and level of comfort.
Ian Mackay, chief executive officer of the Canberra Southern Cross Club, which owns and operates Snapper & Co, says he's excited to see the ambitious redevelopment come to life.
"Snapper & Co. has long been a favourite location to live it up, lakeside," he said.
"Now we're giving locals and visitors to Canberra more ways to enjoy it, with enhanced spaces, a diverse menu, and live music every weekend."
There's an extended menu in The Courtyard, a la carte service in The Deck, alongside the popular seafood and burgers menu to takeaway. There's also a breakfast menu to enjoy from 8am on the weekends in The Deck.
"We're pleased to offer weekend breakfast with the opening of The Deck at Snapper & Co," Mackay said.
"Our breakfast menu caters for all tastes - ranging from a light fruit salad and paleo granola to Belgian waffles and Snapper & Co's big breakfast."
There'll also be live music every Friday night and weekend afternoons.
"In line with our commitment to support local, we're proud to announce we'll be featuring live local music ... over the spring and summer periods," Mackay said.
"We're looking forward to once again being Canberra's favourite lakeside destination."
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
