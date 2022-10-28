Before he was Treasurer, Chalmers delivered his "measuring what matters" speech in 2020 at an Australia Institute event in Brisbane, quoting US presidential candidate Bobby Kennedy's famous speech to the University of Kansas from 1968. On indulgence, Kennedy's words may provide insight into the values driving Chalmers' wellbeing framework: "GDP counts air pollution and cigarette advertising, and ambulances to clear our highways of carnage ... GDP does not allow for the health of our children, the quality of their education or the joy of their play. It does not include the beauty of our poetry or the strength of our marriages, the intelligence of our public debate or the integrity of our public officials. It measures everything, in short, except that which makes life worthwhile."

