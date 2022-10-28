Among James Erwin's goals as coach of the University of Canberra women's sevens side is to create future Australian sevens stars.
But he also knows he's helping develop future Wallaroos and even Canberra Raiders NRLW players.
While such cross-code production is avoided in other regions, Erwin recognises his place in the overall women's sporting structure and he's proud to provide opportunities for his players, no matter the sport.
"The Raiders, the Brumbies and the UC sevens are constantly in communication and in support of each other to create 12-month long opportunities for the girls," Erwin said. "In other states and other universities, there's competition for athletes and trying to pull them in different directions.
"What's special in Canberra, the Raiders and Brumbies work together to create the best opportunities we can for the girls."
UC will host the third round of the national university sevens series this weekend, Erwin's side determined to make a statement in front of friends, family and Australian selectors.
The team is young, many are members of the Raiders Tarsha Gale Cup side, others in the Brumbies pathway.
UC centre Gabby Petersen was in the Wallaroos squad until injury struck in 2021 and she's eager to prove she belongs at that level.
"It's awesome to know there is an opportunity in Canberra and women can go on to represent Australia," Petersen said.
