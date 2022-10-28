The head of the national weather bureau has apologised for the untimely unveiling of a $220,000 rebranding project, admitting there would be "significant learnings" for his team.
The Bureau of Meteorology's appearance at senate estimates on Friday follows weeks of additional reports shedding light on allegations the weather agency's workplace is troubled.
But chief executive Dr Andrew Johnson defended the edict to media outlets earlier this month over the usage of BOM, saying it was simply a request to ensure a clear and consistent presence to the community.
The marketing project was revealed publicly after the Bureau of Meteorology informed media outlets it would no longer like to be referred to as "BOM" amid devastating flooding across Australia's east coast.
The bureaucratic saga attracted the Environment Minister's fury shortly after it was revealed to have cost taxpayers more than $200,000.
ACT senator David Pocock asked the agency head whether the costly undertaking had achieved the branding clarity and consistency he had hoped for.
"With the benefit of hindsight, clearly the way we went about by doing, or giving effect to our intent, there'll be some significant learnings for us," Dr Johnson said.
Dr Johnson earlier stated the "visual identity" project - which he said was not a rebrand - had been under way for around two years.
It was decided the weather bureau's brand needed work after a market study showed it to be known by a number of names, including BOM and simply "the Bureau".
A research report by EY Sweeney, as reported by The Saturday Paper, indicated 81 per cent of respondents recognised its full name, the Bureau of Meteorology, while 60 per cent recognised BOM followed by 15 per cent recognising "the Bureau".
READ MORE:
In an email to media outlets in mid-October, the bureau's media team called on newsrooms to stop referring to the agency as "BOM" or the "Weather Bureau" in line with the Meteorology Act 1955.
Instead, the agency's full name should be used in the first instance followed by "the Bureau" - not "BOM" - in other instances.
"We're not rebranding, we're just asking [outlets] to use our full name and we're also just refreshing our visual identity, the look and feel so that we're consistent so that enforces that message - that's all we're doing," Dr Johnson said on Friday.
"We just wanted to bring clarity, if we can, and we think in doing that, that'll make Australian safer."
Dr Johnson also dismissed he had ever faced political pressure to negate climate change as a major issue.
Allegations the weather bureau's senior officials had pressured more junior workers to reduce the focus on climate change were also wrong, he added.
"There's certainly been some ill-informed and inaccurate commentary," he said.
"Climate dimensions form part of that and I would argue I have discharged my duties diligently for a long time."
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.