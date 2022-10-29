The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Calls for Tuggeranong skatepark to be replaced, Johnathan Davis sponsors petition

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
October 29 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Tuggeranong skatepark pictured in 2011. There is a push for the park to be replaced. Picture by Andrew Sheargold

Canberra skateboarders are pushing for a new skatepark in Tuggeranong with the launch of a petition calling for the government to replace the current one.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.