Canberra skateboarders are pushing for a new skatepark in Tuggeranong with the launch of a petition calling for the government to replace the current one.
Greens member for Brindabella Johnathan Davis will sponsor a petition put forward by the Canberra Skateboarding Association.
He said Tuggeranong deserved a new skatepark as others had been replaced across the city over recent years.
"Belconnen had their skatepark replaced, Woden had their skatepark replaced [and] now it's Tuggeranong's turn. Tuggeranong needs a new skatepark," he said.
"The Tuggeranong skatepark is now 25 years old, making it the oldest skatepark in Canberra. A replacement is well overdue."
The petition was launched at an event on Saturday at the skatepark, where the association was hosting a free learn to skateboard session.
Mr Davis said the new skatepark should be considered as part of the $4.75 million redevelopment of the Tuggeranong foreshore.
Consultation on that plan found people's top priorities for the Tuggeranong Town Park, where the skatepark is located, were toilet upgrades, walking and cycling improvements, and having spaces for outdoor vendors.
The report said skatepark improvements were a low priority but acknowledged there was support for upgrades.
"While improvements to the skatepark are a lower priority overall, there is support for upgrading the ageing infrastructure to better meet the needs of existing users and attract more visitors," a consultation report said.
Mr Davis also conducted his own consultation, which found the skatepark was ranked sixth on a list of priorities for improvements around Lake Tuggeranong.
"I had 433 respondents and received a lot of feedback about the state of the Tuggeranong skatepark," he said.
"Since then, I have met regularly with users of the skatepark, including the Canberra Skateboarding Association and can see that now is the right time to replace the Tuggeranong skatepark.
"Now is the right time to take advantage of the economy of scale and include a complete rebuild of the Tuggeranong skatepark as part of the Lake Tuggeranong revitalisation project."
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
