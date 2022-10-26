Discussions between the federal and ACT government around the timing and delivery of light rail are ongoing, as the $85 million set aside for the project in the federal budget will not be fully handed over until 2030.
The ACT's opposition has cast doubt on the timing of the light rail extension from Alinga Street to Commonwealth Park following the budget announcement.
The ACT's Transport Minister has dismissed suggestions it would not be finished for another eight years, saying the money reflected the financial completion of the project not the completion of construction.
But the ACT government has not said when the project is expected to be completed citing the procurement process currently underway for the project.
The federal government's latest investment for the extension, dubbed stage 2a, will be delivered over a six-year period starting in 2024-25.
Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee said she was concerned about the timeline for the funding and questioned whether this meant the project would not be finished until 2030.
"The funding that's been announced for light rail stage 2a we see no detail. We know that there's going to be about $85 million and we know the start will be $15 million from the 2024-25 financial year and it will be spread across six years," she said.
"There are so many questions about the timing of this funding announcement, including whether it is going to be 2030 by the time we'll see the completion of stage 2a."
ACT Transport Minister Chris Steel rejected this and accused the opposition of being against light rail.
"The Canberra Liberals don't support light rail. They never have and they never will. This is just another failed attempt to jeopardise the project," he said.
"The funding profile reflects the financial completion of the project not the completion of construction.
"The timing of stage 2A operations will be determined through the procurement process underway."
The ACT and federal government are having ongoing discussions about the roll out of the funding.
Initial works have already started on the raising of London Circuit, which needs to be completed before construction of the light rail can begin.
The new funding is on top of the $132 million which had been allocated under the former Coalition government, taking the Commonwealth's contribution to $218 million.
Once the extension to Commonwealth Park is completed, work will begin to extend the light rail across Commonwealth Avenue bridge and into Woden. There was no money allocated to this in the federal budget.
Meanwhile, the ACT government is hopeful the territory will exceed its per capita share of the one million new homes promised nationally in the new national housing accord.
The government has agreed to improve zoning, planning and land release through its planning review.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr said this program would go a long way to addressing supply issues in the ACT.
"Housing affordability is a national problem," he said.
"It is refreshing to have the federal government at the table partnering with the states and territories to increase housing supply."
Ms Lee said while the housing accord seemed like a good announcement she was concerned about how the ACT government would deliver this.
"I have grave concerns that at the local level, this Labor-Greens government will not be releasing the land," she said.
Mr Barr also praised the federal government's investment in the public service and highlighted the new national security precinct planned for Canberra.
"A clear signal from this budget is that, in the Albanese government, the Australian Public Service will be treated with respect," he said.
"There is no decentralisation and no vicious budget cuts that was a budget legacy of successive Liberal governments. In fact we see the opposite with an over $70 million investment to re-build and reform the Australian Public Service."
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
