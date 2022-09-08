Significant disruption to traffic and parking in Canberra's city centre while work continues on the second stage of light rail will force people to change their commuting habits, the ACT Transport Minister has said.
Chris Steel said disruption was a very significant sign the government was getting on with the work of delivering light rail, but the government would do what it could to minimise the impact on motorists.
"We hope that through that process in providing people with opportunities to rethink their route and routine, that they will find better ways to commute into the city in the least disruptive way as possible and in the shortest period of time," Mr Steel said.
"Of course, we'll be promoting public transport through the period in the future and other forms of sustainable transport, but we know that many people will still need to commute by car."
Motorists will have fewer parking spots to pull up in from later this month as work begins to establish site compounds for light rail work.
"We do think that there is ample parking within the city footprint to accommodate those who may need to change where they're currently parking across the four car parks that are affected," Mr Steel said.
The government will close or change access to 665 of the city centre's approximately 14,250 public parking spaces, with spots progressively removed as site compounds and work sites are set up.
The main site office for the raising London Circuit project will be at the City Hill car park, which is at the corner of Constitution Avenue and London Circuit, and the government expects it will be set up at the end of September.
"Parking capacity will be reduced or removed at four car parks with areas fenced off to be used for construction activities and for site offices, storage, deliveries, amenities as well as machinery and worker parking," the government said.
Parking space will also be lost during the construction period at the 41 Marcus Clarke Street surface car park, the Acton waterfront and the car park at the corner of London Circuit and Edinburgh Avenue.
Westbound traffic will be unable to turn right into Coranderrk Street from Parkes Way for five weekends in a row as part of work to install traffic lights at the roundabout to control westbound right-turn traffic.
"Detour signage will be in place with vehicles to be detoured via Edinburgh Avenue. Weekend closures are expected to begin from midnight each Friday and remain closed until 6am on the following Monday morning," the government said.
Closures will begin on September 16 and 23, and October 7, 14 and 21.
Mr Steel said the traffic lights would be built as a temporary measure, but the territory believed they could permanently improve traffic on Parkes Way and would in the future discuss with the National Capital Authority making the lights permanent.
The Transport Minister also said the ACT government would work with contractors and the National Capital Authority to synchronise works as much as possible to limit disruption.
The National Capital Authority's planned upgrades of Commonwealth Bridge may be more disruptive than work to raise London Circuit and it was therefore important to align projects where possible, Mr Steel said.
About 30 parking spots at the car park opposite the Canberra Institute of Technology's Reid campus will be used for the project's site compound but will be available before the end of the year after the project is completed.
Work will also soon begin on an eight- to 12-week project to install temporary traffic lights to allow safe right turns from Vernon Circle to access Constitution Avenue and London Circuit.
A permanent footpath will connect Constitution and Edinburgh Avenues around the southern side of City Hill and will be built at the same time as the traffic lights are installed.
Upgrades to Verity and Odgers Lanes, which run between the Sydney and Melbourne Buildings, will add outdoor dining, lighting and new landscaping to the areas, as part of work led by the City Renewal Authority.
Two partial weekend closures of London Circuit starting on October 8 and October 15, if weather permits, will limit traffic flow in the city while water main infrastructure is moved and new stormwater pipes are built.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
