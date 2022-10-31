The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

New bar Blue Eyes Bar and Lounge opens in Canberra's Garema Place

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
Updated October 31 2022 - 10:19pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The intimate space is opening just in time for the festive season. Picture by Adam McGrath

If Frank Sinatra were to wander into Garema Place, he might feel right at home at Blue Eyes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.