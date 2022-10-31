If Frank Sinatra were to wander into Garema Place, he might feel right at home at Blue Eyes.
Inspired by the soulful songs of the man himself, and the old Hollywood bars he would have frequented, Blue Eyes' opulent atmosphere transports patrons to the glitz and glamour of the golden ages.
From the owners of Fenway Public House in Woden's Bradley Street comes Blue Eyes Bar and Lounge.
Queensland based KODA Design has spared no expense creating the ultimate destination. The space has been completely transformed with plush velvet curtains, glittering chandeliers, intimate booths and a mini stage for live music.
The luxurious setting is complemented by a curated menu of oysters, charcuterie, caviar and expertly crafted signature cocktails.
Owner and manager Michael Spaseski is excited to roll out the red carpet.
"Canberrans are hungry for great night life options with character and personality," he said.
"To bring to life a venture with the glamour of old Hollywood could not be more exciting. We want Blue Eyes to be an unforgettable experience with equal parts glamour and exuberance that makes it a must stop on your next night out.
"We can't wait to share Blue Eyes with a great city which has never shied from something fantastic and out of the ordinary."
The intimate space is opening just in time for the approaching festive season - with either private room or whole venue hire available for extravagant celebrations.
Doors open on November 11. Level 1/5 Garema Place, City. From 4pm until late. Follow socials at blueeyescbr.com.au or @blueeyescbr
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
