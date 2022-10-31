Until we stop seeing mothers as just stay-at-home mums and fathers who stay home as somehow weird, until we start valuing the industries where women have historically dominated (such as education and community services) for the contribution they make to society and not consider them to be somehow "less than" historically male-dominated industries, we won't change either social or personal perceptions of gender in the workplace, and STEM career-paths will continue to be mistakenly cast as the catchall "solution" to gender disparity at work.