The ACT government on Monday revealed the drafts of its "outcomes-focused" territory plan and district planning strategies.
Nine districts have been determined in the plans, each setting out the future development pathways for the areas, based around ideas such as sustainability and economic opportunity.
"It's a really great opportunity for people to become engaged in our planning system, as we see this evolution move forward," planning minister Mick Gentleman said.
Five "big drivers" have been identified as areas of focus for developing the districts, including the blue-green network, sustainable neighbourhoods, inclusive centres and communities, economic access and opportunity across the city and strategic movement to support city growth.
"There's been a lot of conversation about what we could do in Gungahlin, looking at economic growth in Gungahlin and driving jobs," Mr Gentleman said as an example.
He did not specify what measures exactly may be taken in Gungahlin, but said there needed to be a balance of residential and employment opportunities.
The new draft territory plan will also shift to the guidance of district and zone policies, but will still include technical specifications for proponents to adhere to.
Rule changes will include allowing community housing in residential zones, amending parking requirements to support active travel and requiring electric vehicle charging infrastructure.
Dwelling density requirements in residential zones will also be altered to allow blocks in RZ2 to RZ5 zones to be subdivided without being required to construct the new dwelling first, increasing the number of dwellings allowed in a multi-unit development in the RZ2 zone and removing the dwelling replacement rule.
"I think you'll see more density, particularly around local centres," Mr Gentleman said.
" ... Close to their local centres, close to good public transport."
The drafts are open for public consultation between November 1 and February 14, 2023, with more information available here.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
