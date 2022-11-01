The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

ACT govt unveils next stage of 'outcomes-focused' territory plan and district strategies

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated November 1 2022 - 2:08am, first published 2:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Planning minister Mick Gentleman. Picture by Karleen Minney

The ACT government on Monday revealed the drafts of its "outcomes-focused" territory plan and district planning strategies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

City reporter

I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.