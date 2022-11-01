Incidentally, the US Marine Corps and Royal Marines provide the US and UK respectively with a very useful and flexible amphibious capability. Should we be thinking of having a similar force, deployable within our region from one or two fast hydrofoils, like the one we used to resupply our troops in Timor? These relatively inexpensive vessels originally produced in Australian (and since adopted by the US Marine Corps and built in the US) would also be very useful for civilian evacuations and disaster relief.