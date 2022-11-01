The Canberra Times
Clive Williams | Defence Strategic Review should refocus Australian Defence Force

By Clive Williams
November 1 2022 - 6:30pm
A small unmanned aerial vehicle is deployed during live fire training. Picture Defence

I recently went to a lecture at the Australian Defence College about deterrence and Australia's strategic priorities. It all made sense theoretically, but I wondered whether our approach to defence was actually a sensible or practical one. Who are we actually trying to deter, and in what time-frame - and do our strategic priorities make sense?

