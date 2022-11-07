When John Leverink and Eddie Ming made their first bowl of ramen for a staff meal in the kitchens of The Boat House back in 2018, they never expected it to be such a hit with everyone else.
They launched Ramen Daddy at The Forage and sold more than 400 bowls that day, Leverink remembers.
"We knew we were onto something," he says.
Now Ramen Daddy has found a permanent home in the Dairy Road precinct with Canteen Ramen Bar and Bottle shop now open to the public.
The restaurant space is organic, featuring natural textures of wood, concrete and glass. Inside seats 30, for a more intimate experience, with tables in the large internal courtyard and outside on the deck, taking the capacity to 100 plus.
There's also a noodle room adjacent to the bar where you can watch the team create their classic noodles, and out in the kitchen a 220 litre stockpot for their broth.
While the menu still offers the favourite ramen, the menu has been elevated to some extent, with a focus on much-loved Japanese and Taiwanese classics.
From a range of bar snacks such as spicy pork croquette and edamame with soy and wasabi, to rice bowls, and large share plates of spatchcock or pork chops, and a creme caramel for dessert. Or head out at lunch for some "sandos", of chicken katsu or mozzarella.
At dinner, and after work, the izakaya bar will be popular, specialising in Japanese and Australian spirits, wine, beer and, of course, sake. These too have been elevated and the cocktail list is definitely worth working your way through.
Alongside Leverink and Ming, the team boasts some of Canberra's best hospitality talent. Ann Hsu (Redbrick Roasters) will manage front of house (and serve coffee throughout the day), with Kate Hibberson in charge of the drinks list. Alongside Ming, you'll find Regi Enriquez (Ramen Daddy and Fox and Bow) and Brodie Lewis (The Boathouse) in the kitchen.
Craig Tan Architects and NMC Construction and Commercial are responsible for the fitout.
Leverink said the precinct was really coming into its own, with Canteen taking its place alongside Capital Brewing Co., Barrio Coffee Collective roasters, Big River Distillery, Jasper and Myrtle chocolates and other tenants such as Keep Co coworking, Screencraft video production, Grainger Gallery, NinetoFive Interiors, The Modern Object furniture shop, Nourish and Breath naturopathy and yoga studios; Flow Yoga and Yoga Mandir; and Red Robot industrial design.
And, there's no need to panic, you'll still be able to buy the ready-made ramen bowls at selected stores.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.