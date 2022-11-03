The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

What happens when you complain about bullying? You get hung out to dry

Jenna Price
By Jenna Price
November 4 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
As soon as a victim sends a complaint up the chain of command, there is shame attached to the complainant. Picture Shutterstock

Have you ever asked your workplace to investigate bullying or harassment? And how did it go for you?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jenna Price

Jenna Price

Jenna Price is a Canberra Times columnist and a visiting fellow at the Australian National University.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.