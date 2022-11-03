What happens when you complain about bullying? You get hung out to dry

As soon as a victim sends a complaint up the chain of command, there is shame attached to the complainant. When you take actions like this, when you finally have the guts to tell people what's been happening to you, the scrutiny is intense. Of course, it should be. But it often feels like you are the one being judged, not the aggressor, not the bully. In addition to being victimised, this new burden can be tough to bear.