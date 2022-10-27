We share the most valuable asset on the planet with strangers who don't look after it properly. Crompton asks how we can make sure those strangers do a good job and meet the full costs of doing so. Fines, yes. Frequent, thorough audits of their practices. But there is more the government could do to make sure we are safe. It should invest in the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner. I don't mean just the sweet little $5 million top up it got on Tuesday night. I mean the kind of investment we only ever really see in infrastructure.