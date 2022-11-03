It is unfortunate, in view of this, the Prime Minister cannot find the time to attend COP 27 in Egypt, especially given he wants Australia to host COP 29 in 2024. It would also be an opportunity to renew his acquaintance with US President Joe Biden, France President Emmanuel Macron, India Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and to meet the new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and new Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni.

