What if Netflix's Love is Blind was filmed in Canberra?

The show then follows these couples on their post-engagement "honeymoon" at a beachfront location, where they then meet all of the other participants - all of whom they dated in the pods. After some drama when they meet the partners they could have had, they all get put up in an apartment building in their home city to see if they can make it in the "real world". A few weeks later, they're walking down the aisle where they either say "I do" or they dump them in front of all of their friends and family.