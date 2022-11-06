What if Netflix's Love is Blind was filmed in Canberra?

It's the Netflix dating show that has had people captivated. Not because it offers true love, but because it's a hot mess.
Where do I even start when it comes to Love Is Blind? Is it the guy that used eye drops to make it look like he was crying? Or is it not one, but two guys, who have spent the entire season complaining their fiancees are not pretty enough ... when the entire premise is love being blind?
Hectic, I know, but it did get me thinking - what would the show look like if it was filmed in Canberra?
But first, the basics. What is the premise of the show? Basically, a bunch of singles go into "the pods" and date each other through a wall to try and form a connection sight unseen. The only way to take the relationship into the real world is to get engaged ... after only days of "dating".
The show then follows these couples on their post-engagement "honeymoon" at a beachfront location, where they then meet all of the other participants - all of whom they dated in the pods. After some drama when they meet the partners they could have had, they all get put up in an apartment building in their home city to see if they can make it in the "real world". A few weeks later, they're walking down the aisle where they either say "I do" or they dump them in front of all of their friends and family.
So would this work in Canberra? In theory, yes, but it would be a completely different show.
Statistically speaking, the people involved would primarily be public servants, which means everyone would be secretly trying to work out what level their date is. Not to mention lines such as "I never date anyone younger than me in the real world" would turn into "I never would have dated anyone lower than an EL1."
Then comes the fact that Canberra has quite a small dating pool, to begin with. Out of the 30 single folks that enter the pods, there is a very high chance that you at least know of one of the other contestants.
And if this doesn't come out in the dating period, when the couple return from their honeymoon (obviously, on the South Coast) and go to meet the friends, the "You better look after our girl Susie" conversation, will probably turn into "Aren't you the guy I made out with at Mooseheads a few months ago?" And just wait until they find out that while their friend wants to stay in Canberra, he's looking to move back to Melbourne - an interrogation would be imminent.
Obviously, Fyshwick is the place for the men to have their joint bachelor party and congratulate each other on having feelings.
"Dude, I think, I like, love her, or something."
"Bro, that's huge. Awesome work." (Some very heartwarming stuff).
On the flip side, I like to think that the ladies have their bachelorette at one of Canberra's many classy bars, so they can all have the "Are you ready to settle down with this guy, or are you just settling?" conversation with a cocktail in hand.
Would it be a show that travelled internationally? Not in the slightest. But would I watch every second of it? You bet your bottom dollar I would.
So Netflix, it's over to you.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
