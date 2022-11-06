The Canberra Times
Opinion

Anika Molesworth | Young farmers have a front-row seat to the climate crisis. They are taking action

By Anika Molesworth
November 7 2022 - 5:30am
Australia's next generation of farmers are crucial to a solution for the climate crisis. Picture Getty Images

The seeds of my recognition in the past week as Australian Geographic's Young Conservationist of the Year were sown at the turn of this millennium.

