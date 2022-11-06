The Albanese government has agreed to tweak its contentious industrial relations bill, as it rushes to secure its passage through parliament amid resistance from business groups and key crossbenchers.
But crossbencher David Pocock, whose vote Labor will likely need to pass the legislation, insists more time is needed to consider the "massive" changes as he doubles down on calls to split up the bill.
Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke has confirmed that under one amendment agreed to following talks with business groups, a majority of staff at a workplace would need to agree to multi-employer bargaining before joining the process.
The change would mean smaller businesses which opposed multi-employer bargaining couldn't be roped in against their will. Mr Burke made the concession ahead of the Federal Parliament's return on Monday, which also marks the start of the first full week of Senate estimates for the Albanese government.
Having become accustomed to using Senate estimates to expose the Coalition's failings, Labor figures such as Penny Wong and Katy Gallagher will now find themselves under the spotlight.
Senator Gallagher will appear alongside officials from the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet on the first morning of hearings.
Officials from the government's climate change and energy department are also up on Monday morning, where they will likely face Coalition questioning about surging energy prices and what it means for Labor's promise to cut annual household power bills $275 by 2025.
The lower house will sit as normal this week, with the government's so-called Secure Jobs, Better Pay bill scheduled for debate on Tuesday.
Labor is desperate to pass the bill before the end of this year, believing workers shouldn't have to wait any longer for industrial relations reforms it insists will spur wages growth.
But it first needs to secure the support of at least one of David Pocock, Jacqui Lambie and Tammy Tyrrell in the Senate.
Senator Pocock is concerned about the speed of the process and has suggested splitting the bill so that the non-controversial aspects can pass while more time is given to scrunitise the contentious parts.
The former Wallabies captain said he did not want to stand in the way of pay rises for low-paid workers.
"I do want to make sure we get this legislation right," he said on Sunday.
"The bill was introduced just over a week ago and already we've seen a number of significant changes flagged by the government.
"This says to me that we need more time. That's why I've suggested splitting the bill.
"This is not about delaying, it is about having the minimum amount of time needed to do the job I've been elected to do properly."
Mr Burke earlier on Sunday pushed back at suggestions the process was being rushed.
"Well, the rush is what's being felt around every table, kitchen table, in the country," he told Sky News.
"The rush is where people are seeing they know there's areas where we can act on prices, and we have. We've acted on prices with cheaper medicines, we've acted on prices with what we're doing with childcare.
"They're seeing those shifts happen now, but they also need their wages to move.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
