Nick Kyrgios, Kelsey-Lee Barber and Joe Tapine headline an all-star cast of finalists for the annual Canberra Sports Awards.
Organisers face the tricky task of determining which athletes and teams shone above their rivals across six separate categories.
Kyrgios, Tapine and cyclist Michael Matthews are in contention for Male Athlete of the Year, while Barber, Rebecca McConnell and Laura Peel are the finalists for Female Athlete of the Year.
Jaydon Page, Kathryn Ross and Samuel Harding will battle for Para-Athlete of the Year, with Kayla Hardy, Cameron Rogers and Alex Toohey in the mix for the Rising Star award.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
The ACT Team of the Year will also be announced, with the Canberra Brave leading the finalists while a range of community organisations have been shortlisted for the Minister's Award.
ACT Sports Minister Yvette Berry was proud to announce the finalists and she's looking forward to acknowledging sport at all levels at the presentation on November 25.
"It's great to be able to come together to celebrate our amazing athletes at the local level and the elite level," Berry said. "We know all of it works closely together to make our city have the highest participation rates.
"We want to make sure we stay there and we want to celebrate our athletes, no matter where they are in our sports system."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.