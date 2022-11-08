Canberra rentals will be required to meet a minimum energy efficiency standard designed to drive down costs and improve living conditions, with new regulations coming into effect next year.
Rentals with no ceiling insulation, or existing insulation rated less than R2, will be required to have insulation installed or upgraded to R5, the level typically used in new builds.
The regulation comes into effect on April 1, 2023, with a phase-in period to November 30, 2026.
Landlords are required to meet the energy efficiency standard within nine months of a new lease being signed, during the phase-in period.
All properties will need to comply, or be in the process of complying, regardless of whether a new lease has been signed from December 2026.
New properties entering the rental market will have three months to comply with the standard from that date.
Landlords will also need to include whether their property is compliant with the minimum standard in all rental advertisements and in new residential tenancy agreements from April next year.
More than 60 per cent of Canberra rentals are already compliant with the proposed standard, introduced to ensure both private rentals and public housing properties meet the requirement.
In conjunction with the new standard, the ACT government's Sustainable Household Scheme will be expanded to include insulation.
Eligible landlords can apply for a zero-interest loan of up to $15,000 to cover the cost of installing insulation.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr said landlords needing to upgrade their rental properties would have access to a zero-interest loan for insulation from early 2023.
"Putting minimum energy efficiency standards in place for rental properties will improve the wellbeing of Canberra renters as well as help reduce their cost of living," the Climate Action Minister said.
"Getting landlords on board is another big step towards ensuring all Canberrans benefit from a zero emissions future for the ACT."
Emissions Reduction Minister Shane Rattenbury said up to 35 per cent of heat was lost through the ceiling during colder months in uninsulated Canberra homes.
"Many renters in the ACT live in housing that is not well insulated and this impacts their health, comfort, and happiness at home,'" he said.
"It's unfair that those with the least capacity to pay often live in properties that are the most expensive to heat and cool."
In addition to meeting the standard in public housing properties, the ACT government would invest in public housing energy efficiency improvements, Mr Rattenbury said.
The measures are designed to support public housing residents as the ACT transitions off gas by 2045.
Mr Rattenbury said the minimum standards were essential for assisting renters with their quality of life and energy costs.
"Insulation is the most effective and efficient way to quickly improve energy efficiency in rental properties," he said.
"The government will continue to examine other energy efficiency measures that could be implemented in future years."
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
