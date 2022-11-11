The Canberra Times
Home/What's On/Movies
Review

Review: Is That Black Enough for You?!? is an impressive look at black American cinema

By Jane Freebury
November 11 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Is That Black Enough for You?!? M, 135 minutes. Netflix. Four stars.

In the closing scenes of this impressive, entertaining documentary on black American cinema, the figure of actor-director Sidney Poitier looms large. He was, of course, the first black American to win a best actor Oscar, and has remained a towering figure in African-American movie culture, with an onscreen intensity that is impossible to ignore.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Movies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.