There is enough material squeezed into this ambitiously and exuberantly staged doco for a three-part miniseries. It would have been great to see more time with the interviewees and more frames from the films, the performances and the soundtracks that are discussed. Is That Black Enough for You?!? would have had even more impact had it been able to expand on the points it makes and linger on the examples it draws from, and had it allowed more time for Mitchell's interesting observations to resonate. The writing for the narration is particularly fine, but it is all rather rushed.