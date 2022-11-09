All eyes will be on David Pocock in the coming weeks as the Labor government looks to pass its sweeping workplace relations changes through the upper house.
The landmark industrial relations changes passed the lower house on Thursday in a move Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke said would "get wages moving" amid a cost-of-living crisis.
But the federal government will need ACT senator David Pocock's support to pass the plans into law, along with the Greens.
The key crossbencher met with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday in their first meeting since July over his concerns with the bill.
The Canberra Times understands the meeting was a "constructive, high-level conversation" about the bill and other matters.
A Senate committee report into the bill is expected to be published next week, with Senator Pocock planning to review the report's recommendations before coming to a decision.
Previously he had called for the bill to be split, allowing some elements to pass while more complex aspects are scrutinised.
Mr Burke conceded on Thursday, after the bill passed the House of Representatives, that conversations with the crossbencher would intensify ahead of the Senate's last eight days of sitting for the year.
"That Senate inquiry report I think it'd be a critical time when - those conversations are already happening - but I think they'll become far more focused after that," he said.
The Labor frontbencher spearheading the changes has already made some concessions over the bill, but Senator Pocock remains concerned there is not sufficient time to undertake proper consultation and work through what he regards as necessary amendments.
READ MORE
Senator Pocock has stated he wants more time to examine the so-called "single interest" stream, which would allow easier access to multi-employer bargaining for employers in similar industries or the same location.
The government and unions want the laws passed this year as an urgent move to boost stagnant wages, but the opposition and crossbenchers have accused the Labor of gagging debate and "ramming through" the bill.
The opposition and business groups say the changes give unions too much power and will lead to strikes and chaos.
Labor will need the Greens plus one crossbench senator to pass the bill, with the focus on Senator Pocock, Jacqui Lambie and Tammy Tyrrell.
Following the meeting with Mr Albanese, it is understood Senator Pocock has pledged to continue to constructively engage with the government over the changes.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.