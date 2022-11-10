Passengers on a Link Airways flight screamed in horror when an object from the propeller pierced the fuselage as it took off. They then spent 10 minutes in terror in the air with the hole in the side of the aircraft.
"We took off and there was a huge, loud bang, and stuff flew over the cabin, and everybody screamed," Carolyn Paisley-Dew who was in 7A, five seats behind impact said.
A strap from the propeller had flown into the side of the aircraft as it accelerated down the runway. The strap then went through the casing and hit a woman in seat 2A, according to passengers immediately behind her.
Once in the air, with the hole in the side, the Saab 340B circled north over Mount Majura and turned south over Queanbeyan and Jerrabomberra before making the emergency landing.
As the plane came to a stop on the runway, emergency services rushed across the tarmac and entered the aircraft.
The passenger in window seat 2A was treated for injuries to her face, according to Ash Atkinson who was in seat 6A.
A passenger across the aisle from the impact said: "It was as loud as a bomb going off."
She was highly critical of the care on the ground after the fire and ambulance crews had arrived. She was also critical of Virgin Australia whose flight it was (but operated by Link): "We are angry because nobody has asked us if we are OK. There was zero care. We were just left and abandoned."
The drama started on the runway as the aircraft sped for take-off.
"Before we even got off the ground, people were screaming," Ms Atkinson said.
She also said she was angry that people had not shown more concern about passengers' welfare after the horror of the 10 minutes in the air. "Everyone was in shock."
She said there was one cabin crew member while the drama in the air was taking place. According to Ms Atkinson, the cabin crew person was not allowed to contact the pilot until the plane had reached 1000 feet, after the take-off routine had taken place.
The authorities are investigating the incident. Much will turn on who should have removed the strap from the propeller before flight but also on whether anyone else was responsible for checking that it had gone.
The Australian Transport Safety Bureau said: "During take-off a ratchet strap that was not removed from one of the aircraft's propellers struck the aircraft's fuselage. The aircraft returned to Canberra Airport.
"Transport safety investigators from the ATSB's Canberra office have deployed to Canberra Airport to inspect the aircraft, to begin the process of interviewing the flight crew and passengers, and to gather other relevant information for the investigation."
Canberra-based Link Airways was approached for comment but hadn't responded at the time of writing.
Virgin Australia said: "Virgin Australia can confirm that flight VA633 operated by Link Airways on behalf of Virgin Australia from Canberra to Sydney on Thursday, November 10, was involved in an incident near Canberra airport.
"After becoming aware of the incident, the crew took steps in accordance with standard operating procedures to prioritise the safety of all guests and crew on board and conducted an air return in line with safety protocols.
"The aircraft landed safely at Canberra airport and there were no physical injuries to passengers or crew on board.
"All guests have disembarked safely and we are assisting both Link and authorities with their investigations."
The airline, which is based in Fyshwick, calls the Saab 340B Plus its "flagship".
"The 34-passenger seat aircraft is among the most advanced turboprop aircraft type in service today," the company says.
Canberra Airport said: "We are aware of an incident this morning involving a Link Airways aircraft. All of the appropriate agencies have been contacted and an investigation is underway.
"There are no other delays to operations at Canberra Airport."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
