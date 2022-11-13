The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

How NDIS costs debate casts people with a disability as a 'burden'

Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Dan Jervis-Bardy
November 14 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Every Australian Counts supporters at an NDIS campaign rally in Melbourne. Supplied picture

The political debate which has exploded around the spiraling cost of the NDIS is marginalising people with a disability, making them feel like a "burden" rather than a valued part of society.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.