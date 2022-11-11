The Canberra Times
Australia doesn't understand that coal is being phased out globally

Ebony Bennett
By Ebony Bennett
Updated November 12 2022 - 6:41am, first published 5:30am
This week the head of the United Nations warned that the world was on a "highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator". His reference to the iconic Aussie rock band's famous song was entirely appropriate because Australia's massive fossil fuel exports are a colossal contributor to global warming, but they are a problem no Australian government seems willing to confront.

Ebony Bennett

Ebony Bennett

Canberra Times columnist

Ebony Bennett is deputy director for The Australia Institute and a former Greens media advisor and a regular columnist for The Canberra Times.

