Australia doesn't understand that coal is being phased out globally

But lest you think it's all bad news, on Thursday the NSW Parliament finally overturned non-sensical restrictions on the Port of Newcastle, the world's largest export coal terminal, that had prevented it from diversifying away from coal without incurring huge financial penalties. The removal of what has been described as "a crippling compensation deal", that has for years hampered the port from expanding its container terminal, is not only good news for the transition away from coal, and good news for Newcastle's economy, it's also good news for NSW farmers, who are expected to save up to $2.8 billion on freight over time (because it's cheaper to ship grain by rail than by road).