Former Australian National University student Aiden Hallett has this week been named a Goldman Sachs partner based in New York.
Aiden started his stellar career after winning the ANU University Medal for Finance in 2007.
This week, Goldman Sachs bosses David Solomon and John Waldron announced the "Partner Class of 2022", a group of 80 employees invited to become partners of the company from the beginning of next year.
"Every other year, we announce a new class of partners at the firm, preserving the spirit of partnership that has been at the heart of our culture for 153 years," they said in a statement.
Aiden Hallett, all the way from Wanniassa, was on the sought-after list for the New York office.
Goldman Sachs said the 80 people, including Aiden, had been chosen to be made partners of the financial giant because they had "contributed to our efforts to strengthen, grow and diversify our firm".
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.