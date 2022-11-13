The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Time to face some home truths about flexible work

By John Wilson, Kieran Pender
November 14 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The pandemic forced us to adapt at work. Should those adaptations become permanent? Picture Shutterstock

Most of us have had a least a taste of flexible working over the past two-and-a-half years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.