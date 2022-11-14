Body politics end when everyone feels safe

You are right to feel concern about the mental health of transgender people, but not the way you probably think. The World Health Organisation has updated its understanding of transgender identity as "not actually a mental health condition", however, transgender people aged 14-25 are 15 times more likely to attempt suicide than the general population, 79.7 per cent of them have reported self-harming, 74 per cent have been diagnosed with depression in their lifetime, and 72.5 per cent have been diagnosed with an anxiety disorder. Your concern is misplaced when it is defined by a transgender person's gender-identity. Instead, think about how you can make the world a better place for those who don't necessarily fit your mould of what you think a person should be. We don't have a right to say how another person should look or feel and we certainly don't have a right to tell someone that how they feel is wrong.