The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Body politics end when everyone feels safe

Zoë Wundenberg
By Zoë Wundenberg
November 15 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This week is National Trans Awareness Week. Picture Shutterstock

This week is National Trans Awareness Week and it has had me thinking a lot about social and professional inclusivity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoë Wundenberg

Zoë Wundenberg

Columnist

Zoë Wundenberg is a careers consultant and un/employment advocate at impressability.com.au, and a regular columnist for ACM.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.