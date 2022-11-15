Putting hackers out of business easier said than done

Signals intelligence units (such as the Australian Signals Directorate) don't want targets to know they have been penetrated, and we in turn may not know if we have been penetrated by foreign signals intelligence services. The standard response when I was in Defence was "we have no evidence of our systems being compromised". We weren't saying that we hadn't been compromised - just that we didn't know whether they had been or not! (Fortunately, there is an air gap to protect Defence's most sensitive networks.)