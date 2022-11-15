The Canberra Times
Home/News/Defence
Opinion

Putting hackers out of business easier said than done

By Clive Williams
November 16 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ransomware attacks are on the rise. Picture Shutterstock

In the early days of hacking, you knew you had been hacked because the hackers left something to be found to prove they had beaten your security.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Defence
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.