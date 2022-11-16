After all, as absurd as it is for Australia (which is responsible for 1.2 per cent of global emissions) to host a summit on saving the planet, you've got to admit it's equally farcical for each of us to wring our hands over, say, the east coast's almost year-long flood disaster, and still sit down to three meaty meals a day. Knowledge is power, and knowing the production of a vegan burger requires some 87 per cent less water and 96 per cent less land, while contributing around 89 per cent lower greenhouse gas emissions than a beef burger does, should make it easy for each of us to buy better for dinner tonight - and the planet tomorrow.