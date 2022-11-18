Is there anything more cringeworthy than thinking about your parents having sex? How about watching them have sex? Well, it hasn't gone quite that far on My Mum Your Dad just yet, but watching the kids watching their parents has been one of my favourite things of 2022.
If you have no idea what I'm talking about, My Mum Your Dad is a reality dating show for grown-ups. Single parents have entered a house looking for love. Meanwhile their kids are hidden away watching their every move. It's provided some delightful moments.
A few of the parents have hooked up, there's some kissing happening, some steamy moments in the communal hot tub, a lot of flirty banter. The kids are writhing with embarrassment on a regular basis. And I love it.
Because, guess what? People over the age of 50 have the same desires and needs as anyone.
They're deserving of love and affection, experienced, yet vulnerable. They have a past but are optimistic about the future as well.
It's been something of a weird juxtaposition watching My Mum Your Dad at the same time as I've been watching Love Island.
(Does it say something about the state of my own single life that I am at home on the couch watching dating shows rather than actually going on dates myself?)
On Love Island the contestants are vacuous and vain, overconfident and oblivious to a lot of reality. Ironic, isn't it?
On My Mum Your Dad, the contestants are genuine and open, willing to talk about the obstacles they've faced, their past relationships, why they failed and what they've learned about themselves.
Sure, a couple of the contestants are a bit peacocky. Darren, a 56-year-old luxury travel company owner and father of two, strutted around early on but in recent episodes has come to realise that might not be working for him. Michelle, a 51-year-old flight attendant, mother of one, stirred things up when she came in late. She knows she looks good, she likes the attention. At an '80s party they attended, she dressed in a skin-tight black outfit ala Olivia Newton John in the closing scenes of Grease. She definitely turned heads.
And I turned on her a bit. It's women like her that are making it hard for women like me. Ha.
I watched a recent episode with my own son. We've decided we might apply for the show next year (unless it's filmed during the rugby season, he said, he can only commit so much to help in his mother's quest for love).
We got to talking, and we've had more than our fair share of open and honest conversations over the years, about what he thought I needed to work on, what I was looking for, about how I might need to open my heart to possibilities.
One thing that's become obvious in the show, is that many of us singles of a certain age put up walls - one woman even called herself Rapunzel. We've been hurt, have hurt others perhaps, and we're not champing at the bit for that to happen again.
Mel, a 56-year-old boutique store worker has been single for five years after her 28-year marriage ended. She's never been with anyone apart from her ex-husband. Her marriage wasn't easy, she says, she finds it hard to trust people, scared she'll be hurt again. It's been fabulous to watch her connect with Tim late in the piece.
And then there's Heath, a 51-year-old fireman. He spoke for us all after he thought he was connecting with Michelle, only to see her divert her attention to Neil, a 60-year-old former AFL player.
"You do that, mum," my son said, as Heath started doing some awkward bench wiping when Michelle and Neil came into a room holding hands. (Note to self: my house is such a mess at the moment, I might need to get my heart broken.)
And then on a piece to camera, Heath really opened up. "I'm starting to ask myself what is wrong with me," he said. "I'm starting to second guess what kind of person I am. I'm at a point in my life now ... where I think maybe there is something wrong with me." I know how he feels.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
