The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics
Exclusive

Canberra Airport eyes Bali direct flights as reopened tourist haven is 'reborn'

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
November 18 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bali tourism. Picture by Amilia Rosa

Canberrans may soon be offered direct flights to Bali as major airlines and the top Australian tourist destination seek new markets after a devastating COVID-19 induced crash.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.