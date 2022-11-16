Anthony Albanese has declared he had an "extremely successful" south east Asian tour, in moving to end the deep diplomatic freeze with China, moving to strike new trade deals and stand up with G20 leaders for Ukraine and human rights.
The G20 Leaders' Summit wrapped up in Bali on Wednesday night, with a what Mr Albanese called a "quite extraordinary" leaders' communique - not mentioning G20 member Russia by name - but "strongly" condemning the war in Ukraine, the human suffering it has caused and its significant consequences for the global economy.
It comes as investigations continue into the air strike which hit an eastern Polish border village, killing two people. Poland's President Andrzej Duda has said the missile was "very likely" a rocket used in air defence and "absolutely nothing indicates it was intentional."
Mr Albanese also personally slammed Russian aggression on Ukraine as a "reckless and dangerous" use of force.
"And in that context, Russia is increasingly isolated. That is what the G20 showed," he told reporters. "And Australia, I said earlier today, but I'll say it again, Australia stands with Ukraine."
Before he left for Thailand for the APEC summit, the Prime Minister said the G20 summit had been "very successful," including the breakthrough chance to encourage Chinese President Xi Jinping to use his influence with Russia to withdraw from Ukraine.
"That's the solution. The solution here is this is an illegal invasion of a sovereign nation that has had devastating consequences for the people of Ukraine," Mr Albanese said.
"But it has also had consequences for the global economy with rising inflation, rising energy crisis, with threats to food security.
"This is a global issue. It is a reminder of how interconnected our modern world is, which is why Australia needs to engage at forums like this, which is why I've participated so strongly in forums like this. Which is why I was at the East Asia Summit. And why I will be at APEC tomorrow."
It comes as Mr Albanese closed out the G20 summit with a series of one-on-one meetings with leaders, such as French President Emmanuel Macron, new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top European Union officials.
The stand out achievement for Mr Albanese come on Tuesday, when he held a 32-minute meeting with President Xi - the first formal face-to-face meeting between an Australian leader and a Chinese counterpart in half a decade.
The Prime Minister said the door is now open for further dialogue between the two nations, but $20 billion worth of trade blockages in the relationship with Australia's largest trading partner will take time.
Mr Albanese is hopeful President Macron will visit Australia and the Pacific in the new year, as relations continue to improve after France was stunned by the Morrison government as it lost the $9 billion Australian submarine contract.
"We spoke about how we could have an increased engagement and cooperation in defence and security matters. And I look forward to that," he said.
Australia is finalising trade deals with the UK and India are finalising trade deals, while the Prime Minister is now preparing for a March visit from President Modi and the Indian leader will also come to Australia later in the year for the QUAD leaders' summit.
"He wants to engage with the diaspora community in Australia, and we very much would welcome that as well but we will engage with that. He'll be a very welcome visitor," he said.
Mr Albanese also said he was "very hopeful" an EU free trade deal can be struck very soon, perhaps in the new year, as negotiations in Bali were "very hopeful".
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
