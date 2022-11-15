A community battery-storage system in Jacka, one of Canberra's greenfield suburbs, could become the model for zero-emissions power in Canberra, the ACT government believes.
A two-stage tender process has opened to find a provider to deliver the battery project, which would give the residents in a future stage of the suburb access to stored energy generated by renewable technology.
The government believes the renewable energy technology to be rolled out in the development of 700 dwellings will make it one of Australia's most sustainable suburbs.
Housing and Suburban Development Minister Yvette Berry said the government was making it as easy as possible for households to benefit from the shift to low-emission technology.
"Building Jacka - one of Canberra's newest suburbs - as an all-electric, solar-powered suburb, will save residents money and set the example of how our future suburbs will be powered," Ms Berry said in a statement.
The government will also encourage the residents of all new dwellings in the suburb, located in the territory's northern tip, to install rooftop solar panels. Excess energy would be able to be stored in the community battery.
The government is also working on a "Big Canberra Battery". The first stage of the multi-site project will include 250 megawatts of storage.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
