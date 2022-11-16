Anthony Albanese has condemned Russian aggression as "reckless and dangerous" after a missile attack killed two people in a Polish village near the border with Ukraine.
But US President Joe Biden says the missile, which exploded in the Polish town of Przewodow, was "unlikely" to have been fired from within Russia.
Circumstances surrounding the blast, which came as Russia launched a ferocious bombardment on western Ukraine, were still emerging on Wednesday afternoon.
The Associated Press was reporting US officials believed the missile which struck Poland was fired by Ukrainian forces attempting to intercept a Russian missile.
From the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Bali, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese backed NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and the US President in calling for a full investigation into the "tragic" and "deeply concerning" blast.
Mr Albanese said the international community would then consider an "appropriate response".
"Russia's reckless and dangerous use of force promotes danger for the entire region, and we've seen that overnight. I send my condolences to Poland on the loss of life," he told reporters.
"As Secretary-General Stoltenberg and President Biden have said, we need to have a full investigation as to how this has occurred and the circumstances. It must take place and then we should consider what as an international community is an appropriate response."
Russian President Vladimir Putin opted against attending the G20 Leaders' Summit, and his Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov left Bali early on Tuesday night to fly back to Russia.
Leaders of NATO and G7 member nations held an emergency meeting in Bali, condemning Russian missile attacks on Ukraine as "barbaric" and laying blame for the incident on Moscow.
They have also backed Poland's announcement of a full investigation into the blast.
"We offer our full support for and assistance with Poland's ongoing investigation. We agree to remain in close touch to determine appropriate next steps as the investigation proceeds," the leaders said in a statement.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, President Biden said there was "total unanimity" on support for the investigation.
But he said the missile was "unlikely" to have been fired from within Russia.
"There is preliminary information that contests that, [but] I don't want to say that until we completely investigate," he said.
President Biden suggested NATO ambassadors would meet to discuss the incident, but did not expand on its potential implications for the conflict.
Mr Albanese on Tuesday became the first Australian leader to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in half a decade, a sign three years of icy relations may be thawing.
Pressed on whether Labor will use the development to raise Ukraine with Beijing, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said "all of us should care" about the invasion.
"The world does look to China, a great power and permanent member of the [United Nations] Security Council, to use its influence to end a war that is not only illegal and immoral, but a war that risks security," she told reporters on Wednesday.
"We all want peace."
Coalition foreign affairs spokesman Simon Birmingham described the explosion as "very troubling", insisting that Australia work in "absolute lockstep" with NATO in the missile strike investigations and on any response.
Senator Birmingham called on Beijing to make stronger statements about Russia's aggression.
"Whilst President Xi Jinping is there with other leaders in Bali he should step up and apply extra pressure on Russia to end this illegal, immoral invasion of Ukraine," he told reporters.
"And in ending it not just stop the bloodshed and provide respect for international laws, but also to end the type of economic turmoil that it has been causing to energy markets around the world."
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
