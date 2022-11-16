The Canberra Times
Australia's ambassador to Iran given 'necessary warnings' after Anthony Albanese criticises human rights record

Finn McHugh
Karen Barlow
By Finn McHugh, and Karen Barlow
Updated November 16 2022 - 7:06pm, first published 6:40pm
Anthony Albanese took aim at Iran's human rights record. Picture AAP

The Iranian government has issued "necessary warnings" to Australia's ambassador to Tehran, accusing Anthony Albanese of criticising its regime over human rights concerns.

