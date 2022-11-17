Surrender now: Donna Hay's Christmas ham is impossible to resist

Nothing on this show is going to save you time as you slave in the kitchen for your collection of ingrates on Christmas Day and the only genuine "styling shortcuts" aren't coming from Hay, they're supplied by that slightly unhinged voice in your head that says a perfectly adequate yuletide centrepiece comprises the sticky Tupperware salt and pepper shakers from the back of the pantry and the tomato sauce bottle with the perpetually weeping nozzle which makes it look like a schoolchild's volcano experiment or the victim of a particularly stubborn disease.