The Canberra Times
Home/Video

Canberra delivery drivers, restaurants stunned by Deliveroo closure

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated November 17 2022 - 1:26pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Delivery drivers and restaurants in Canberra were stunned by the sudden closure of Deliveroo after it was announced the service would shut down in Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Video
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.