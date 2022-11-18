This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
The end came quickly one chilly morning after I found him standing motionless, his head wedged inside a prickly hedge.
God knows what intriguing smell had lured him there. But the mist that had been clouding his brain and turning his eyes glassy for months had done its work. He no longer knew how to reverse.
He tried to wag his tail in appreciation once I'd prised him loose. But even that was reduced to a pathetic quiver. So I waited until the kids had gone to school before taking him to the vet, who diagnosed lesions on the brain. His suffering would only worsen. There was no choice.
I cradled that beautiful chocolate retriever in my lap as the green fluid seeped into his body. I clutched him harder as his muscles relaxed. I wept as he shuddered and released a final sigh. And then I bawled all the way home and cursed the rock-strewn earth of our backyard as I dug his grave and waited to tell the kids.
But at least I could tell them that their dog, that dedicated tormentor of chooks and cats and obsessive lover of humans, had died a good death.
Isn't that something we all desire and deserve? We've been doing it for dogs ever since they chose to walk alongside us. So why, now the opportunity has finally arrived, are we making a dignified exit extraordinarily difficult for so many people dying in pain, particularly in regional and rural Australia?
Voluntary assisted dying legislation has now been passed by every state after years of political handwringing. While the laws vary slightly - Queensland, South Australia and NSW will begin operating over the next 12 months, with the ACT and the NT still waiting for federal legislative approval - all are unanimous on one point: anyone with an advanced terminal disease contemplating VAD must consult an accredited doctor in person.
Telehealth consultations - over the phone or computer and a godsend for so many small communities - are not allowed, thanks to an outdated federal law that prohibits "inciting or counselling" suicide via any electronic means.
Those of us in regional and rural areas know only too well the desperate shortage of medicos. Some regions are experiencing waits of up to a month or more for in-person appointments. Almost 50 towns in NSW alone are expected to be without a medical practice in the next few years, with a nationwide shortfall of about 11,000 GPs predicted over the next decade.
The majority of doctors who undertake the required VAD accreditation courses will, naturally, be based in the big cities. So no surprise that the bush will be left behind again. If the experience in Victoria is any guide, accredited GPs will be few and far between, anyway. Victoria's laws came into effect in June 2019. Two years later 234 doctors had completed the necessary training.
Meeting the approval criteria for a medically induced death is already difficult under the timid laws introduced around the country. You must have an incurable disease expected to cause death within six to 12 months, have made at least three formal requests, been assessed and approved by at least two independent doctors and, in most cases, undergone a psychological assessment.
That is stressful enough, particularly when you live every day in pain and are burdened with the knowledge of your impending death. But just imagine residing in a rural community and being forced, in constant discomfort, to undertake round trips of hundreds of kilometres simply to meet with an approved doctor.
The federal government is said to be looking at changing the law forbidding telehealth euthanasia consultations. But until it does, regional Australians wanting to end their pain by their own choosing will have to add just another layer of misery to their lives.
"We are not necessarily kind to animals," wrote the South African author Beverly Rycroft. "We use them. We eat them. But we don't like them to suffer. Yet humans must. They have to wait for the great Vet himself to decide how long their anguish must last and how deep it must reach. And He has ... a habit of waiting a long, long time before deciding to end their misery."
Our euthanasia laws were supposed to replace God's procrastinating ways. But our dogs remain better off. Now it's humans who must jump through a series of exhausting hoops just to get to the other side.
THEY SAID IT: "One should die proudly when it is no longer possible to live proudly." - Friedrich Nietzsche
