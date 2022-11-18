Margie says: "I agree ferociously with your opinions on the Trumpitus plague in the US. I struggle against a type of 'survivor guilt' that he is over there and not here. Daily, I revisit waves of relief. Is that wrong of me? Poor bloody Yanks. Now I have to be wary of complacency here. After all, does it matter if things are currently not good enough? No. I demand better of myself. Blunders from our current feds seem like cute little quirks compared to the appalling words and actions of the previous bellicose, right wingers who held the reins so tightly but I must keep focus now on the current team and hold them to account where I think I should. There's much to be done if we are to offer a bright future to our younger citizens."