The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Opinion

Simon Cowan | Why the system necessary for union influence to be effective has fallen away

Simon Cowan
By Simon Cowan
November 19 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It is unsurprising that Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke has been so busy lately. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

With upcoming state elections in NSW and Victoria, not to mention the election of a federal Labor government for the first time in a decade, it is perhaps unsurprising that industrial relations disputes have returned to the public debate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Cowan

Simon Cowan

Canberra Times columnist

Simon Cowan is research director at the Centre for Independent Studies and a regular columnist for The Canberra Times.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.