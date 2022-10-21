The Canberra Times
Home/News/Economics
Opinion

Simon Cowan | Why we can't just raise our taxes, as Stage 3 tax cut debate rages

Simon Cowan
By Simon Cowan
October 21 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Labor government has been criticised over the cost of Stage 3 tax cuts. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

According to some on the left, it's the most taboo topic in politics: how to set about increasing revenue.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Cowan

Simon Cowan

Canberra Times columnist

Simon Cowan is research director at the Centre for Independent Studies and a regular columnist for The Canberra Times.

More from Economics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.