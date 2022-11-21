The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

ACT senator David Pocock secures changes to Cheaper Child Care bill

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
Updated November 21 2022 - 7:58pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT senator David Pocock. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The government's economic advisory body would review Labor's proposed changes to childcare, under amendments to the bill secured by ACT senator David Pocock.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soofia Tariq

Soofia Tariq

Cadet Journalist

Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.