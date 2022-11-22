The Canberra Times
Lucy Haslam | United in Compassion to push Mark Butler on medicinal cannabis laws change

By Lucy Haslam
November 23 2022 - 5:30am
The Haslam family, Lou, Dan, Lucy and Alyce in 2014. Picture by Geoff O'Neill

When I first began lobbying politicians to legalise medicinal cannabis back in 2014, it was because I had witnessed first-hand just how much cannabis was relieving the suffering of my 24-year-old son who was dying from stage-four bowel cancer.

