Gift card could be a minor benefit

Thanks for your interest in this article. We want to let you know that while this story has been written independently by a journalist, some of the links in this post are affiliate links. This means if you click through, ACM may earn a commission.
Do you know when you issue gift cards of less than $300 to your staff you could be qualified for ATO's minor benefits tax exemption?
In other words, it's tax free.
So the whole amount is tax deductible, and your staff receives the full benefit of what you spend without paying any tax.
https://www.ato.gov.au/general/fringe-benefits-tax-(fbt)/in-detail/getting-started/fbt-for-small-business/?page=23
You can take this advantage by using a FREE gift card services like GiftPay.
GiftPay is designed for business, and can save up to 90 per cent of time used to organise any business's staff and client Christmas gifts.
GiftPay is an innovative digital gift card delivery solution.
And the best part is - GiftPay service is FREE. There is no admin cost, no monthly cost and the service is FREE.
This makes it really easy for businesses to use the GiftPay gift system.
There is an instant bulk delivery (image below) that simplifies it all making it so much easier to manage.
Simply enter the email address and the amount of gift value into an Excel file, then upload the Excel file, whether it's 20, 100, or even 1000 records. No matter how many you enter, these eGifts can be delivered within minutes making it extremely convenient to organise.
Recipients can choose from a huge range of retailers which ensure all your staff or recipients will be happy and satisfied they can choose something they love with the gift you gave them.
It's an easy and instant redemption of the card's value which the recipients can spend online or just walk into a participating retail store to spend and enjoy their gift.
GiftPay is extremely popular among business, with already more than 10,000 Australian businesses using GiftPay as a way to thank their employees or clients for their hard work or business.
This could solve your Christmas conundrum.
Wine, beer and spirits specialist. Editor SH Magazine
Wine, beer and spirits specialist. Editor SH Magazine
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.