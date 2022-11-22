The Canberra Times

The gift of giving is great advantage to businesses

Linda Lambrechts
By Linda Lambrechts
Updated November 22 2022 - 12:47pm, first published 12:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gift card could be a minor benefit

Thanks for your interest in this article. We want to let you know that while this story has been written independently by a journalist, some of the links in this post are affiliate links. This means if you click through, ACM may earn a commission.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Linda Lambrechts

Linda Lambrechts

Group Journalist Special Publications and Features SI Group

Wine, beer and spirits specialist. Editor SH Magazine

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.