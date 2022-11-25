She would go on to be one of the first women in England to publish a book of poetry under her own name and is credited as being the first woman to publish a book of poetry with the intent of it attracting patronage - aka, making money from it. What's more, the book, titled Salve Deus Rex Judaeorum, while heavily religious, was also feminist. Through her poems, Bassano argues that if man is the superior gender, then why was Adam seduced by Eve, when it took the devil himself - disguised as a snake - to corrupt her?