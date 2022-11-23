Top international architects picked to pitch three designs for future Canberra Theatre

Three firms who have worked on significant international design projects have been asked to submit designs for a new theatre for Canberra, as the ACT government presses ahead with its plans to revamp the city's cultural precinct.
Architectus, DesignInc and Hassell have been shortlisted tenderers for the next phase of the government's procurement process, which attracted submissions 21 consortia in its first phase.
The three shortlisted groups will need to deliver concept designs to the government, covering a 2000-seat theatre, a refurbishment of the Playhouse and adaptations for the existing Canberra Theatre.
The next phase of the procurement process is expected to run until the first quarter of 2023.
Architectus worked on the Queensland Gallery of Modern Art and the Sydney Modern project at the Art Gallery of New South Wales.
For the Canberra theatre design process, the firm has joined forces with Arup and Danish architects Henning Larsen, who led the design on the Harpa Concert Hall in Iceland and Copenhagen opera house.
Architectus principal Stephen Long said the project was a fantastic opportunity, given its location and significance within Canberra.
"Another really key component of our team is a Canberra-based practice Clarke Keller architects, we're really looking forward to working with this on them. And them bringing their local knowledge," Dr Long said.
"I think the potential for this project to enliven the theatre precinct and to encourage access to the arts for locals and national visitors, and even international visitors, is a really significant."
DesignInc, which worked on Phive, the new civic hub and library in Parramatta, has partnered with Zaha Hadid Architects, which designed the Galaxy SOHO building in Beijing, a mixed-use precinct completed in 2012.
DesignInc director Richard Does said the space to work with for the theatre precinct was an interesting canvas.
"There's a lot of history there and we're just really excited to be a part of it. We've got a really great team and we've already started meeting together to discuss our approach to it," Mr Does said.
Hassell, an architecture, design and urban planning firm founded in Melbourne and with international offices, will work with design studio Snohetta to develop plans for the theatre precinct.
Hassell won Canberra's top architecture prize this year for its designs for the refurbishment of the Australian National University's Birch Building, taking out the Canberra Medallion at the ACT Architecture Awards in June.
Snohetta is known for its work on the Norwegian National Opera and Ballet and the Times Square redevelopment.
Hassell principal Mark Wolfe said culture and the arts was an important sector for the firm, and the firm was delighted to be working with Snohetta.
"Urban regeneration projects, we think, add a huge value to the city and we're just looking forward to doing what we can ... and hopefully being selected as the preferred project delivery partner to work with Major Projects Canberra," Mr Wolfe said.
"Competitions are a high pressure environment. They're the kind of processes we thrive on and get the creative and collaborative juices flowing."
The ACT government said the tenderers would work with other specialists to develop detailed proposals for a "globally recognised theatre centre that supports Canberra's strategic ambition to be Australia's arts capital".
The ACT budget this year included $28.44 million for design and consultation work for the Canberra Theatre Centre and Civic Square upgrades.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the renewed theatre precinct would support the growth of Canberra's live performance industry by including space for artists and arts workers to develop and rehearse productions.
Arts Minister Tara Cheyne said the new theatre would deliver a world-class audience experience.
The government wants the existing 1200-seat theatre, which opened in 1965, to be adapted so it can house performances, concerts and events.
The Courtyard Studio will also need to be expanded to house more performances and large-scale rehearsals.
The government also said concept designs would be released through the design process for community and stakeholder input.
A successful consortium would be appointed by mid-2023 to deliver detailed redevelopment plans, the government said earlier this month.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
