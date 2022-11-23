The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Top international architects picked to pitch three designs for future Canberra Theatre

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
November 24 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Internationally renowned buildings on which firms involved in the next stage of the Canberra Theatre project have worked. Pictures Getty Images

Three firms who have worked on significant international design projects have been asked to submit designs for a new theatre for Canberra, as the ACT government presses ahead with its plans to revamp the city's cultural precinct.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.