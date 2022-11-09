The ACT government has received 21 submissions from national and international consortia to lead the redevelopment of the Canberra Theatre.
Three of the groups will be shortlisted and the government expects to appoint a successful consortium in mid-2023.
The shortlisted groups will need to deliver concept designs to the government, covering a 2000-seat theatre, a refurbishment of the Playhouse and adaptations for the existing Canberra Theatre.
The government wants the existing 1200-seat theatre, which opened in 1965, to be adapted so it can hose performances, concerts and events.
The Courtyard Studio will also need to be expanded to house more performances and large-scale rehearsals.
"Tenderers will be asked to develop designs for world-class performance spaces that create outstanding audience experiences and deliver excellence in urban design and architectures," the government said in a statement.
The government also said concept designs would be released through the design process for community and stakeholder input.
A successful consortium would be appointed by mid -2023 to deliver detailed redevelopment plans, the government said.
The ACT budget this year included $28.44 million for design and consultation work for the Canberra Theatre Centre and Civic Square upgrades.
The existing theatre was also granted $2.39 million to fund health and safety upgrades and provide enough resourcing to deliver the expanded theatre precinct.
Arts Minister Tara Cheyne said the appetite for arts and culture in Canberra made the capital an attractive market for touring productions and artists.
"It's great to see such a significant level of interest from design teams who want to partner with the ACT government on this city-shaping project," Ms Cheyne said.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr has previously said the revitalised theatre precinct could provide a good home for the ABC, which had a history of moving its studios to arts precincts.
"Part of the economics of the project is that there will be some off-setting contribution from the value of the land and associated development rights in a mixed-use precinct, but ... first and foremost, this is a theatre project," Mr Barr said in July.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
